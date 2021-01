Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Ara family welcomed Elmhurst Hospital’s first babies of 2021, a set of twin boys.

The first twin was born at midnight, weighing 3 lbs, 13 ozs. He was followed by his brother two minutes later, who weighed 4 lbs, 2 ozs. Both babies were admitted to Elmhurst’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and are doing well, according to Elmhurst Hospital