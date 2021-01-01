Illegal New Year’s bash where hundreds gathered in Maspeth bar gets shut down – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An illegal New Year’s party in Maspeth that attracted hundreds of people was busted by the New York City Sheriff’s office early on Friday morning.

Four individuals were arrested at the illegal rave for various violations of health and safety codes, as well as emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheriff’s office tweeted on Jan. 1.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, deputies figuratively turned out the lights on more than 300 people gathered for a New Year’s bash at the Maspeth Bar/Lounge at 55-30 58th St. in Maspeth.

The party violated various city and state COVID-19 emergency orders, which prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people inside locations and forbid alcohol service at any location after 10 p.m. nightly, among other items. The owner faces fines of up to $15,000.

The location also lacked a proper license to serve and store liquor, as well as an obstructed egress and various other health code violations, the Sheriff’s office indicated in a tweet.

The deputies also saw more than 25 people enter the premises through an emergency exit that had been locked from the outside. More than 300 people inside the location drank, sang karaoke and danced without observing mask and social distancing requirements.

The remaining partygoers at the lounge were sent home.

Four individuals at the Queens party were taken into custody on various charges related to the operation of the illegal bottle club: Man Phan, 37, of Franklin Square, Long Island (identified as the bar owner); He Bin Wang, 37, of Franklin Square (Phan’s wife); Guowei Lin, 44, of Fresh Meadows, Queens (DJ) and Fang Zou, 35, of Borough Park, Brooklyn (employee).