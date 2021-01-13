Funzy Play indoor playground, Queens Baby Store coming soon to Tangram in Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two significant retail shops will open its doors this summer at Tangram, the 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use development transforming the Flushing lifestyle.

Funzy Play, an indoor playground and activity zone, and Queens Baby Store, a one-stop shop for babies and children, have both committed to a 10-year lease at Tangram, further enhancing the neighborhood’s family-friendly offerings.

“It brings us immense joy to announce that Funzy Play and Queens Baby Store are joining the vibrant array of retail offerings at Tangram. From the outset, our vision was to create a 360-degree lifestyle destination for residents and visitors of all ages and to cater to the many growing families in Flushing,” said Helen Lee, executive vice president of F&T Group, which is developing Tangram with SCG America.

Funzy Play’s Flushing location will be its flagship store as well as its second outpost in the tri-state area, the first being in Jersey City. The indoor playground will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet of space at Tangram with plans to open by summer.

Established in 2018 by early education specialists, Funzy Play was created to meet the educational and play needs of the modern child, from ages 6 months to 6 years old. Their mission is to provide children with new experiences of innovative play that enhance cognitive learning, imagination and social development all in a controlled, safe and structured indoor environment.

“When we learned about Tangram and the incredible family-friend environment they are creating throughout the development, we immediately envisioned Funzy Play’s flagship location there,” said Melody Loi, executive director at Funzy Play. “Now more than ever before, families are seeking safe environments for education and play to get children out of the house and complement what they are learning in school, whether virtual or in-person. Funzy Play fulfills that need.”

Funzy is unique in its own right and differs from traditional playgrounds. It incorporates technology and specialized equipment to stimulate learning, socialization and creativity through playful interactions, from VR stimulation play, to play equipment based on building, to guided play that is obstacle-and-mission focused.

Funzy Play’s goal is to make sure that the experience for each child is different but can also be individually suited to their personal interests. Each child’s definition of fun differs and the Funzy Play playground seeks to incorporate diverse offerings that appeal to all. It is also uniquely attuned to bring parents and guardians into the play process thus stimulating strong bonds between families. Ultimately, the playground highlights that fun is best enjoyed as a family unit where building memories and having a shared experience is most crucial.

The new space at Tangram will include special party rooms with ball pits, themed toddler rooms, guided play spaces, a relaxation room for parents, educational classrooms, a tech-interactive center, and an array of slides and climbing structures for endless fun. Funzy Play will also meet the evolving needs of families by providing parents with a comprehensive after-school program that provides flexible and seamless drop-off and pickup. After school programming will include piano, art, ballet and foreign language all led by licensed and professional teachers. Several membership options will be available.

Also joining the robust array of retailers at Tangram is Queens Baby Store, a one-stop shop for baby essentials. Growing from their first location in Bayside, the local brand is expanding into Flushing with a 1,800-square-foot space at Tangram that will also serve as its flagship location.

Queens Baby Store is anticipated to open in the summer bringing their high-quality baby products — from strollers to essential accessories, baby bottles, care products, toys and more – and assembly services to the Flushing community. Services will include a stroller concierge to help with assembly.

Anticipating completion in late 2020, the Tangram development is inspired by the traditional Chinese dissection puzzle “tangram,” which consists of seven flat pieces called tans.

Tangram is elevating Flushing through its groundbreaking vision of immersive retail, residential, office and hotel space, featuring 275,000 square feet of high-end curated retail in a multi-level space alongside a sweeping, sky-lit atrium.

The development will offer a four-star Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel, a state-of-the-art 4DX movie theater from Regal Cinemas, Orangetheory Fitness Franchise, premier learn-to-swim facility Goldfish Swim School and the neighborhood’s first beer garden. Tangram will also feature a 24,000-square-foot food hall, as well as popular international eateries including Beijing-based Ju Qi, Taiwanese dessert bar Meet Fresh and Xiao Long Kan Hot Pot, one of the largest and most popular hot pot chains in China.

The development also houses two residential towers, Tangram House South, which commenced closings last year and is almost sold out, and Tangram House West, which will launch sales in 2021. For more information, please visit www.tangramnyc.com.