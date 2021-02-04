QNS Weekender: 13 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new month brings a whole slate of new activities to dive into and there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. Various cultural institutions in Queensare offering various activities and programs, whether it’s Black History Month celebrations at Flushing Town Hall and the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, bringing in the Lunar New Year at Queens Botanical Garden or taking part in a drum circle from the couch.

Check out these 13 events happening in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 5.

Fertile Ground (Green Space): Presented by Green Space, Fertile Ground is a monthly series of virtual performances which features new works by emerging choreographers and experimenting, established professionals. The performances feature over 40 choreographers, dancers and musicians who will be showcasing myriad styles and genres for home audiences. Those who wish to attend the virtual performances will be asked to donate money on a “pay-what-you-wish” scale. Virtual. danceentropy.networkforgood.com. Donations required. Time is included in email following donation. Feb. 5.

TAKE ROOT – Regina Nejman and BREAKTIME (Green Space): Green Space is also presenting TAKE ROOT, featuring 12 artists working in a diverse range of styles and concepts. On Feb. 5, the series will showcase modern dance choreographer Regina Nejman and BREAKTIME, co-created by Jonathan Matthews and Holly Sass. Home audiences who want to watch this performance are asked to donate money on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Virtual. danceentropy.networkforgood.com. Donations required. Time is included in email following donation. Feb. 5.

John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice (Flushing Town Hall): In honor of Black History Month, Flushing Town Hall put together the Black History Trilogy, “a three-part series of outstanding Broadway performers showcasing the music and speeches of influential African American artists, scholars and leaders.” The first part of the trilogy is dedicated to the late John Lewis, an American politician and prolific civil rights leader. Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White, who stared in “Ragtime” and in “Lion King” as Mufasa, will bring life to Lewis’ legacy. Virtual. flushingtownhall.org and YouTube.com. Free. 7 p.m., Feb. 5.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Winter Bird Walk (APEC): The Alley Pond Environmental Center is inviting participants to the great outdoors with this Winter Bird Walk around Oakland Lake. The walk is led by naturalist and birder Woo Sung Park, who will help identify the winter waterfowl that migrate to the area from places like the arctic tundra. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and wear a mask. Due to COVID guidelines, the walk is limited to 15 participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. Free. 9 a.m., Feb. 6.

Clean Up Trails (Forest Park): This hiking experience doubles as a cleanup of the trails at Forest Hills Park. Organizers will provide volunteers with litter pickers to collect trash that collects around the park trails. At the end of the hike, volunteers will be given a Parks Trust water bottle as a thank you gift. Register here. Yellow Trail Head in Forest Park. nycgovparks.org. Free. 10 a.m., Feb. 6.

Black History in Queens (Roy Wilkins Recreation Center): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this Black History Month celebration, which shows how the borough was shaped by important Black individuals and vice versa. Many prominent Black figures have called Queens home throughout the borough’s storied history, including activists, athletes, inventors and entertainers. Baisley Boulevard and 177th Street. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., Feb. 6.

Let’s Create Abstract Blot Paintings (Queens Museum): During this week’s Virtual Family Workshop, participants will learn to make colorful and unique blot paintings. Drop-in Family Art Workshops, hosted by the Queens Museum, are open to all and suited for diverse learners, children with special needs and English language learners. To RSVP for this week’s workshop, contact fkhuda@queensmuseum.org. Virtual. queensmuseum.org. Free. 1 p.m., Feb. 6.

Lunar New Year at the Garden (Queens Botanical Garden): The Queens Botanical Garden is kicking off its Lunar New Year celebration, which will continue throughout the month of February. The Garden will be outfitted in festive decorations and guests are encouraged to drop in and pick up a free paper blossom branch activity kit or purchase a plant at the Lucky Plant sale. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. Drop in., Feb. 6 to 28.

Spotting Spring in the Winter (Queens Botanical Garden): The Garden is also hosting their monthly walking tour where guides will lead participants in a stroll to explore the early signs of spring, winter blooms and other seasonal highlights. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. $10 for non members, $8 for members, free with Urban Advantage Student +3 Voucher. 2 p.m., Feb. 6.

Taíno Calling Song (IndoRican Multicultural Dance Project): This Zoom event introduces participants to Taíno Calling Song, which represents the indigenous people of Puerto Rico and healing through dance. Performers include dancers Sukanya Burman, Teresa Cuevas Cabrera, Alisha Desai, Juliana Garber and Sayoko Kojima and performers Luis Ramos and William Ruiz. At-home participants are asked to have a drum or something to bang on for the drum circle portion of the program. The Partnerships For Parks Capacity Fund Grant is making this event possible. Email Indorican@live.com or visit the Eventbrite link to register. Virtual. indoricandance.com. Free. 2 p.m., Feb. 6.

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

Nature Exploration (Captain Tilly Park): The Urban Park Rangers are leading this moderately-paced hike through Captain Tilly Park in Jamaica. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and clothes and a mask. Chapin Parkway and 85th Avenue. nycgovparks.org. Free. 1 p.m., Feb. 7.

Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Winter Art Show Goes Virtual! (BHS): This year, the Bayside Historical Society is taking its annual Winter Art Show to computer screens. A total of 42 adult artists and 19 student artists from Bayside High School will present works in various mediums. Participants can view works in two fully virtual art galleries. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. Open time. Feb. 7.

