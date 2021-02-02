Bayside Historical Society presents virtual art show for the month of February – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Throughout the month of February, art lovers will get the chance view works by local creators at the Bayside Historical Society’s (BHS) first-ever virtual art show.

This year marks the 20th consecutive year for the BHS exhibition, which due to COVID-19, was transitioned to an online platform. This year, a total of 42 Queens artist working in various mediums, are displaying their works in virtual “galleries” open to the public for the whole month of February. The art show will also feature the works of 19 young artists who currently attend Bayside High School.

The following artists are participating:

Willy Airaldi

Charles Bentz

Rosetta Bentz

Sheila Blunt

Patricia Brintle

Charles Castellino

Effie Cavaseno

Maureen Chen

Brianna Dennis

Audrey Dove

EL (Elvishayan Galan)

Susan Fiebert

Giovanni Gelardi

Kevin Goetzger

Barbara Griffel

Elaine Hajian

Adam Hardy

Donna Hovi

Dominika Juraszek

Ellen Katcher

Sue Kendzierski

Wing Kong

Marilyn Lamy

Madeline Lovallo

Joseph Marziliano

Kerri McKay

Laura McManus

Timothy Peters

Claudia Schellenberg

Bibi Shariff

Elizabeth Sheehan

Barbara Silbert

Alacia Stubbs

Thomas Surprenant

Ana Tiburcio-Rivera

Aphrodite Vairaktaris

Christiana Vasilas

Barbara Vinitz

Charles ViVona

Terri Will

Anna Yefroyev

Anna Zaderman

On the BHS website, visitors have the options to enter the main art gallery or the student galleries. Some of the original art will also be available for purchase.

Visit baysidehistorical.org/events to learn more.