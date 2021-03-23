Flushing Skyview Center seeks artists to create artwork for digital displays – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing is seeking local artists from the New York metropolitan area to create digital artwork for two jumbotron screens – the exterior ticker screen that is located on the front façade of the center and an interior screen placed by the main entrance. Artwork may be static images or video format.

“We are looking for unique and dynamic artists to bring a little color, culture and creativity to the shopping center,” said Rishika Mahtani, regional marketing manager for ShopCore Properties, owners and managing entity for The Shops at Skyview. “These artists have complete freedom to create whatever inspires, immerses and indulges them to make their mark on our neighborhood.”

The artwork proposal is due by Monday, May 3, and the project will then be awarded to five artists on Friday, May 21. Those five winners will receive $5,000 each towards tuition or grant money to further their careers. Once chosen, each artist will create two pieces of artwork, one for the interior and one for the exterior jumbotron.

The specifications for the interior jumbotron are 1860 pixels by 1125 pixels and the exterior specifications are 4920 pixels by 180 pixels. Both displays should be less than 200 dpi and less than 100mb. Final artwork from winning artists must be produced and submitted in the provided specifications no later than Monday, July 19.

The Shops at Skyview is a multi-level shopping destination located in Flushing, featuring a growing mix of national retailers and local favorites, including leading brands such as Target, Uniqlo, SkyFoods, Marshall’s, and locals like Gong Cha and Royal Beauty. The Shops at Skyview is accented by an abundance of signature events, family centric experiences, and so much more. The shopping destination, conveniently located in Queens, features a mix of premier national retail stores for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, shoes, electronics, home furnishings, entertainment, cosmetics, groceries and more.

For more information or questions on submissions, contact Rishika Mahtani at rmahtani@shopcore.com or call 312-798-5181. For more information about The Shops at Skyview visit theshopsatskyview.com or follow Skyview’s social media @theshopsatskyviewny.