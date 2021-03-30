New luxury spa opens for business on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Opulence Glamour Skin Clinic, a new luxury spa, recently opened its doors on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village.

The spa celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 20 at their storefront located at 7506 Metropolitan Avenue.

They had about 120 guests throughout the course of the day, with ticket entries allowing for 10 guests per hour in line with COVID-19 restrictions. As part of their celebration, they demonstrated some of their services and served sweets and beverages.

Opulence Glamour Skin Clinic is a partner of the cult French skincare line, Biologique Recherche, and hosted a skincare analysis with their Skin Instant Lab technology, a dermo-cosmetic analysis machine, as well as a complimentary 15-minute medical-grade LED service, an anti-aging therapy.

“We are so happy with the turnout and grateful to everyone who supported us,” Edyta Maselbas, the business owner, said.

The spa offers hyper-customized treatments using Biologique Recherche products, and target all skin concerns for the face and body, such as anti-aging, acne, rosacea, skin sensitivity and capillaries. They offer an array of services, including as laser treatments, hair removal, non-invasive liposuction, teeth whitening, professional makeup, brow and lash lifting, as well as medical esthetic treatments like botox and filler.

Maselbas, a licensed esthetician in New York and Florida, has three team members, licensed esthetician Monika Zubrowski, Certified Makeup Artist Agnieszka Choinska and M.D. Aesthetics Medicine Cezary Borawski.

The new shop was welcomed to the business corridor by local elected officials state Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. and City Councilman Robert Holden, as well as representatives of the Queens Borough President’s office and the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

The elected officials said the new business opening is symbolic of Metropolitan Avenue’s return to life and a model for other businesses to open on the strip, following months of the pandemic freezing businesses.

Addabbo said cutting the ribbon for a new business, especially now, helps create “hope for other businesses to survive during these hard times.”

Holden presented Maselbas with a plaque, and said the business will quickly become a popular destination, particularly with the Polish American community in the neighborhood.

To find out more about Opulence Glamour Skin Clinic, visit www.opulenceglamour.com.