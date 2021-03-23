Police investigating possible hate crime against Asian American man in Queensboro Hill – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating a potential hate crime against an Asian American man after unidentified man allegedly used anti-Asian slurs during an altercation in Queensboro Hill over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 21, around 5:30 p.m., a 34-year-old Asian American man got into an argument with the unidentified man in front of 41-25 Kissena Blvd., according to the police.

The 34-year-old then took out his phone and began to film the dispute, cops said. The unidentified man then walked up to the Asian American man and slapped the phone out of his hands, using anti-Asian slurs as he did, police said.

Though no one was injured during the incident, the 34-year-old’s phone was damaged, according to the authorities.

The unidentified man fled on foot in unknown direction. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a troubling trend of anti-Asian hate crimes in Queens and throughout the country.

Most recently, on Tuesday, March 16, a 13-year-old Asian American boy was attacked by a group of teens inside Flushing’s Bowne Playground.

After the teens repeatedly chucked a basketball at his head, they allegedly told him to “Go back to your country,” according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.