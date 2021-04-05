Astoria Assembly member to host COVID-19 vaccine town hall this week – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Astoria Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani will be hosting a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 7.

The town hall will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with language translation in Spanish, Bangla, Arabic and Greek available live.

“Starting April 6, all New Yorkers 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine,” a member of Mamdani’s constituent services said. “Our town hall on [April 7] will give an opportunity for our English, Spanish, Bangla, Arabic and Greek-speaking neighbors to receive information and ask questions about the vaccine to a doctor involved in vaccine distribution at NYC’s Department of Health. This vaccine conversation will be followed with time for open conversation with our neighbors and we look forward to hearing from everyone!”

The first hour of the town hall will feature an overview of the vaccine and its distribution from Dr. Simbo Ige, assistant commissioner for Health Equity Capacity Building at New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Ige also serves as the branch director for COVID-19 Community Engagement, where she works to promote vaccine education to ensure equity and fairness in accessibility to all New Yorkers.

Attendees will also be able to ask Ige any questions pertaining to the vaccine.

For the last half hour, there will be a conversation where attendees can share general comments, questions and concerns about the district with Mamdani and his office.

For more information and link to the virtual event, visit bit.ly/AD36Vaccine.