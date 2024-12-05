Queens hip-hop icon Darryl “DMC” McDaniels debuts two new songs at LIMEHOF 20th anniversary event

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Queens hip-hop legend from iconic hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. debuted two new songs at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame(LIMEHOF) this month.

Darryl “ DMC” McDaniels, who hails from Hollis, joined a dozen performers in celebration of LIMEHOF’s two-day-long 20th-anniversary holiday celebration. The celebration ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 at the organization’s Stony Brook Village Museum at 97 Main St, Stony Brook.

McDaniels, who is a LIMEHOF inductee, headlined the event, performing for the first time in public, a live debut of his remixed version of Billy Joel’s classic, “You May Be Right,” which he produced with fellow LIMEHOF inductee DJ Johnny Juice. McDaniels also performed his single “ All Fall Down” in collaboration with Richard Barone for the first time live at the celebration, along with his classic songs “ Christmas in Hollis,” “Walk This Way,” and “It’s Tricky.” McDaniel’s son, Dson, also debuted his song “Pray” at the event.

Presented by Catholic Health, the celebration featured entertainment from bands and performers across Long Island. The first-day lineup included Casey Baron, Mark Newman, the Kerry Kearney Band, the Stanton Anderson Band, and a Q&A panel about the history of LIMEHOF. The following day’s performances included The Om-en, Ernie & the Band, DMC with DJ Johnny Juice, comedian Paul Anthony, Firetog & Co., “American Idol” Christiaan Padavan, and the original Gossip Band.

Furthermore, the anniversary event included holiday music, videos of LIMEHOF inductees, holiday treats, and visits from Santa Claus.

LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo said the museum is a local hub for learning about Long Island’s musical heritage. “ This two-day celebration has just been fabulous, seeing so many great artists and people getting together and celebrating our organization,” he said in a statement.

Founded in 2004, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 musicians and entertainers from Long Island, including the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn, and Queens, from various music genres. In 2022, the organization opened its brick-and-mortar 8,800-square-foot building in Stony Brook Village.