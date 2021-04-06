Queensboro FC launches 'Community Kit' honoring healthcare heroes – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The borough’s first professional men’s soccer team launched a partnership with several Queens hospitals that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensboro FC announced its limited edition Community Kit, a fundraising jersey that features a unique crest co-designed in partnership with a creative committee made up of local healthcare workers.

The jersey is available at QBFC Shop and 100 percent of net proceeds will benefit the healthcare heroes who have been essential to the care and well-being of New York City residents throughout the pandemic at Jamaica Hospital, Flushing Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital and Queens Hospital.

MediSys Health Network has been designated QBFC’s Official Medical Services Provider. As part of their long-standing relationship with NYU Langone’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery, they will together bring forth doctors, trainers and other staff to provide comprehensive care to the club’s youth academy. As one of the nation’s top academic medical centers, NYU Langone’s excellence in clinical care, research and education will round out the partnership, according to Queensboro FC.

“We are thrilled to include world-class medical partners in the founding of our club, such as the MediSys Health Network and NYU Langone,” Queensboro FC Chief Business Officer Adam Behnke said. “We look forward to working closely with them to build an elite soccer team in Queens, to usher in a return of spectator sports, and to make meaningful contributions to the community. Thanks to their outstanding facilities and healthcare providers, New York City will soon be back in top form, and our players will be receiving excellent care on and off the field.”

Queenboro FC will begin playing in the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see QBFC, a brand-new player in the New York City pro sports scene, already working closely with the local community,” said Dr. Sanjt Konda, chairman of Orthopedic Surgery at Jamaica and Flushing Hospital and assistant professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone. “Sports can have a wide variety of healing powers and we are excited to bring this partnership to life with programs that will benefit Queens residents, now and for generations to come.”

The Community Kit crest is inspired by the Queensboro Bridge outlining its towers and spans with a symbolic electrocardiogram design element, with the words “Healthcare Heroes” as the logo’s centerpiece to celebrate frontline workers.

“It has been a pleasure working with QNFC to design their Community Kit and launch their new initiative to honor healthcare workers,” said Dr. Spencer Stein, Orthopedic Sports Surgeon at Jamaica and Flushing Hospital and assistant professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone. “This past year presented the healthcare community with many challenges, and QBFC remained steadfast to the cause by designing a program that would highlight the important work of medical professionals.”