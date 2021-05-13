AOC confronted by right wing colleague outside House chamber

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

AOC has a QAnon problem.

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly harassed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she exited the House chamber Wednesday, May 12. Reporters who witnessed the one-sided argument saw Greene “angrily” confront AOC.

“Hey Alexandria,” Greene shouted twice, asking why she supports Antifa and Black Lives Matter as Ocasio-Cortez walked away. Greene, an unabashed Trump-supporter and QAnon promoter, yelled, “You don’t care about the American people. Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”

Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate her. Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to respond to Greene and only turned around once and threw her hands in the air.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez confirmed that the confrontation took place.

“We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening,” a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said. “One member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”

Earlier this year, Greene accosted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, accusing her of leading a “terrorist mob” for her support of Black Lives Matter. Bush had her office moved to avoid further confrontations with Greene.

During her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced Greene’s “verbal assault” of Ocasio-Cortez and suggested the incident should be probed by the House Ethics Committee.

“It was reported to our office what happened as members were leaving the floors yesterday, the verbal assault and abuse of our colleague, Congresswoman AOC. It’s so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House or not bringing dishonor to the House,” Pelosi said. “It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder, it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee. But that’s up to someone. I’ve always kept the leadership offices separate from any motions to take anything to Ethics.”

This is not the first time Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez. Earlier this year, she challenged her liberal colleague to a debate over the merits of the Green New Deal policy proposal.

“She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene told reporters. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. It’s pathetic.”

Greene was removed from her committees after her Republican colleagues complained about her conduct.