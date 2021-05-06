QNS Weekender: 10 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Spring is in full force and Queens is offering tons to do during the weekends.

Learn Vet Tech 101 at Alley Pond Environmental Center, search for birds in Kissena Park or participate in the annual sheep shearing event at Queens County Farm Museum.

For even more opportunities to get outside, the Queens Botanical Gardens is offering a whole slate of special Mother’s Day events.

Check out these ideas and more! Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., May 7.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Vet Tech 101 (APEC): The Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting a children’s workshop about animal health basics. Young vets will get the opportunity to practice conducting animal check ups, handling live animals and studying their anatomy. Some of the skills kids will learn include examinations of the eyes, teeth, gums and ears. Participants are required to wear masks and can only touch live animals using gloves. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $28 per child ages 9-12. 10 a.m., May 8.

Birding 101 (Kissena Park): Curious about the wildlife in New York City? This weekend, the Urban Park Rangers will lead a bird watching adventure at the best observations spots in Kissena Park. Those who participate are encouraged to bring their own binoculars and field guides. Rose Avenue and Oak Avenue in Kissena Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 p.m., May 8.

Sheep Shearing Special Admission Day (Queens County Farm Museum): It’s “baaa-ck.” This weekend, the Queens County Farm Museum is hosting the return of sheep shearing, which is when the flocks of Cormo, Cotswold and Romney sheep get their spring haircuts. Visitors will learn about the ancient practice, which dates back to 3500 B.C. when humans learned to spin wool to create clothes and other homemade products. Buy tickets here. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $12 per adult and $8 for children ages 12 and under. 11 a.m., May 8.

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Calling volunteers to join the Kew Kids Forest School to help clean and maintain the trails in Forest Park. Participants will help to plant, clear brush, rake and clean up little. All ages and abilities are welcome. Register here. Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m., May 8.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, May 8, 2021 through Feb. 12, 2022

SUNDAY, MAY 9 (MOTHER’S DAY)

Hike to the Alley Pond Giant (Vigorous) (Alley Pond Park): Looking for an intense hike? Alley Pond Park is hosting one this weekend, which ends at the Alley Pond Giant, the largest tree in the five boroughs. By definition, a “vigorous hike” involves long distances will hills and rugged terrain. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes or boots and pack water and a light snack. Register here. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., May 9.

Flower Patch (Queens Botanical Gardens): The flowers are coming out this Mother’s Day at the Queens Botanical Gardens. Meeting costumed nature creatures, take home your own pot of flowers and a floral themed grab-and-go-craft activity kit. Get tickets here. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. $15 per adult, $12 per child ages 4-12, students and seniors, free for children 3 and under (pot of flowers not included), free for members (pot of flowers not included). Additional flowers available for purchase at the store kiosk, $6 per pot. Times vary, May 9.

Walking Tour: Spring Blooms (Queens Botanical Gardens): The knowledgeable QBG staff will take participants on a tour of the lovely spring blooms. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. $10 non member and $8 member. Times vary, May 9.

Mother’s Day Compost & Farm Site Tour (Queens Botanical Gardens): Garden staff will lead an informational tour of the QBG mid-scale composting facility and learn to compost, techniques to process food scraps and the macroorganisms hard at work making compost. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Free. Times vary, May 9.

