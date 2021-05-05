Watch: Harpreet Singh Toor, candidate for City Council District 23

Harpreet Singh Toor is running for NYC Council District 23 in Queens which encompasses the communities of Bayside Hills, Bellerose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens, Queens Village. This seat is currently held by Barry Grodenchik, who is not seeking re-election.
PoliticsNY asked Singh Toor three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.
To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.