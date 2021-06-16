Girls soccer team from Queens to compete in prestigious youth tournament this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An all-girls soccer team from Queens is headed to New Jersey later this month to compete in the country’s most prestigious youth soccer tournament.

Following a season of 29 consecutive winning games for the Auburndale Soccer Club’s G2008 Strikers, the team was named the Champions of the United States Youth Soccer NY State Cup.

Their final premier bracket win last week qualified the Strikers to compete in the USYS Regional Cup from June 25 to July 1, with the potential of advancing to the National Finals in July.

During their most recent season, the G2008 Strikers tied for the most points in the USYS North Atlantic EDP Conference Premier League.

The team was also named the NYCSL Premier D1 Champions and Champion of the NYCSL Final Four Championship for their performance in the U11 category — players under age 11 — in 2019. According to the soccer club, the G2008 Strikers are the first girls team in Queens to earn these titles.

The Auburndale Soccer Club was founded in 1977 as a nonprofit organization made up of mostly Queens-based volunteers. Today, the club serves over 1,000 youth soccer players for children ages 3 to 19 years old across several programs.

To learn more, visit auburndalesoccerclub.org.