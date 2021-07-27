Cambria Heights man killed changing tire on LIE: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Cambria Heights man was struck and killed as he tried to change a flat tire near the Long Island Expressway just after midnight on Monday, July 26.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a man struck by a vehicle at the Horace Harding Expressway and Main Street in Queensboro Hill.

Police observed nearby on the westbound Long Island Expressway, before the College Point Boulevard exit, a 52-year-old man lying on the ground with trauma to his body. EMS responded and transported the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Jean Louis, of 14th Street in Cambria Heights, was attempting to fix a flat tire on his car, which was disabled on the left shoulder of the westbound Long Island Expressway when he was struck by a Tesla traveling westbound, police said.

The driver of the Tesla remained on the scene and was not immediately arrested but the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating.