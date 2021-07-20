Three men sought in ‘chokehold’ robberies in Corona: NYPD

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for three men in connection with assaults that occurred in Corona earlier this month.
A 57-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 99th Street and 38th Avenue around 5 a.m. on July 3, when the three men approached him and demanded money. When he refused, one of the three grabbed him from behind in a chokehold while the other two removed his wallet containing $1,000, according to the NYPD.
The three men fled north on 99th Street when they encountered a 29-year-old man at 37th Avenue and demanded his money, police said.
When the second victim refused, one of the men grabbed him from behind in a chokehold while the other two men removed his iPhone 12 and his wallet, which contained $50 and credit cards, according to authorities.
The three men were captured by a surveillance camera. One was seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans; another was seen wearing a multi-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark pants; and a third man was seen wearing a dark t-shirt with dark jeans.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.