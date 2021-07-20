Three men sought in ‘chokehold’ robberies in Corona: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for three men in connection with assaults that occurred in Corona earlier this month.

A 57-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 99th Street and 38th Avenue around 5 a.m. on July 3, when the three men approached him and demanded money. When he refused, one of the three grabbed him from behind in a chokehold while the other two removed his wallet containing $1,000, according to the NYPD.

The three men fled north on 99th Street when they encountered a 29-year-old man at 37th Avenue and demanded his money, police said.

When the second victim refused, one of the men grabbed him from behind in a chokehold while the other two men removed his iPhone 12 and his wallet, which contained $50 and credit cards, according to authorities.

The three men were captured by a surveillance camera. One was seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans; another was seen wearing a multi-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark pants; and a third man was seen wearing a dark t-shirt with dark jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.