Three suspects sought in connection with violent Jamaica robberies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for three men in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred in Jamaica on July 15.

Authorities say that at around 3:15 p.m., three men approached a 36-year-old man on the Manhattan-bound platform of the Sutphin Boulevard and Hillside Avenue F Train subway station. The three men punched and kicked the victim and ran off with his bag, AirPods and his wallet which contained credit cards and $100 in cash, police said.

The victim did not go to the hospital, according to police.

The trio allegedly struck again just before 5 p.m. as they approached a 58-year-old man on 87th Street before punching and kicking him. The suspects removed two gold bracelets and the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards, a debit card and $60 in cash, investigators said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital for a small laceration to his head, according to authorities.

The trio was caught on surveillance video, which shows the three men walking after the second attack. One suspect can be seen shirtless and wearing gray shorts, red sneakers and a face mask. Another suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a blue mask. A third man could be seen maskless, wearing dark sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.