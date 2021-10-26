Community celebrates completion of $1.5 million Glen Oaks Oval Playground renovation project

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYC Parks and local elected officials celebrated the unveiling of the newly renovated Glen Oaks Oval Playground, which was completed five months ahead of schedule, on Friday, Oct. 22.

The $1.5 million reconstruction includes the state-of-the-art playground with new play structures and colored safety surfacing representing a pond, where the park’s tortoise statues will be located.

In addition, the community requested a new adult fitness equipment area to replace an underutilized basketball court. The new area features new equipment and painted agility games for parkgoers to use for their fitness routines.

NYC Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff joined Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblyman David Weprin, Councilman Barry Grodenchik and Community Board 13 District Manager Mark McMillan at the playground’s ribbon-cutting on Friday.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the upgraded playground and brand new adult exercise station in Glen Oaks Oval, which was returned to the community five months ahead of schedule!” Fialkoff said. “Thanks to $1.5 million allocated by the borough president’s office, today this park has something for everyone — from young children to active seniors — to enjoy.”

Back in 2017, Grodenchik, Richards and then-Queens Borough President Melinda Katz helped secure and allocate funding for the capital project. Construction began in October 2020 and was finished in April 2021.

The entire project took approximately three and a half months from the design phase to completion.

“Our parks are the anchors of our neighborhoods, and the families of Glen Oaks deserve nothing less than a first-class playground to call their own,” Richards said. “From new children’s equipment to an adult fitness area, there is something for residents of all ages at the Glen Oaks Oval. Thank you to all our partners for making this space possible and completing the project well ahead of schedule.”

According to the Parks website, Glen Oaks Oval was previously named Tenney Park in honor of Jerry Tenney, a dedicated community leader who was a major figure in the development of the surrounding Glen Oaks Village apartment complex.

Longtime residents said that they had always referred to it as “Glen Oaks Oval” or “the Oval,” so the playground’s name was changed in 2009 at the community’s request.

“The pandemic has shown us that outdoor recreational space is absolutely essential to the health and wellness of New Yorkers,” Grodenchik said. “I thank Queens Borough President Donovan J. Richards for allocating the funding for the project and both Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff and Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett for getting the work done ahead of schedule.”