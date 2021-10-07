Cyclist robs 10-year-old girl who was walking to school in Corona

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 10-year-old girl was robbed while on her way to school in Corona on Wednesday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are searching for an unidentified man who approached the youngster as she walked in front of 102-2 34th Ave. around 8 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Police say the suspect rode up to the girl on a bicycle as she was on her way to school and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand before fleeing the scene on the bicycle southbound on 102nd Street.

The victim suffered from pain in her hand and was treated by her school nurse, police said.

The bicycle is described as pink and white with butterflies on it.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a dark baseball cap with a red Jordan logo. He was wearing a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.