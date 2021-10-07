Cops search for suspected pickpocket who is wreaking havoc in southern Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are searching for a pickpocket who stuck twice in southern Queens last month.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, at around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was riding a Q7 bus at Rockaway Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue in South Ozone Park, when he removed a wallet from a 47-year-old man’s pocket, police said.

Later that same day, the suspect was inside a store at 123-02 Liberty Ave. in Richmond Hill around 2 p.m., when he removed a wallet from the pocket of a 69-year-old man, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man who was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved whit shirt with “Animaniacs” spelled out across the chest over a cartoon figure of a cat. He was also wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.



