Quantcast
News

Cops search for suspected pickpocket who is wreaking havoc in southern Queens

Bill ParryBy
0
comments
Posted on
Cops are searching for a suspected pickpocket operating in southern Queens. (Photo via NYPD)

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are searching for a pickpocket who stuck twice in southern Queens last month.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, at around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was riding a Q7 bus at Rockaway Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue in South Ozone Park, when he removed a wallet from a 47-year-old man’s pocket, police said.

Later that same day, the suspect was inside a store at 123-02 Liberty Ave. in Richmond Hill around 2 p.m., when he removed a wallet from the pocket of a 69-year-old man, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man who was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved whit shirt with “Animaniacs” spelled out across the chest over a cartoon figure of a cat. He was also wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York