Cops search for suspected pickpocket who is wreaking havoc in southern Queens

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are searching for a pickpocket who stuck twice in southern Queens last month.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, at around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was riding a Q7 bus at Rockaway Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue in South Ozone Park, when he removed a wallet from a 47-year-old man’s pocket, police said.
Later that same day, the suspect was inside a store at 123-02 Liberty Ave. in Richmond Hill around 2 p.m., when he removed a wallet from the pocket of a 69-year-old man, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the man who was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved whit shirt with “Animaniacs” spelled out across the chest over a cartoon figure of a cat. He was also wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.