Jackson Heights

Off-duty cop busted for assault after Tuesday morning fight in Jackson Heights

Bill ParryBy
An off-duty city cop is awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court after an early morning brawl Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Jackson Heights.

NYPD Police Officer Ashley Pubill, 40, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after he got into a physical altercation just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, at the corner of 31st Avenue and 91st Street, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said no other information on the arrest was available. The New York Daily News reported that Pubill slugged his boyfriend who was hurt, but refused medical attention.

Pubill was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

