Community Board 5 to hold monthly virtual meeting next week

Community Board 5 will hold its virtual monthly meeting Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss applications for the sale of alcoholic beverages locally and review notices of building demolitions.

Community Board 5, which encompasses Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale, will hear committee reports regarding housing and transportation.

The meeting will be conducted remotely via Zoom and livestream on Youtube.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum portion is asked to type a written statement by email to qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.