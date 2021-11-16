Cops looking for teen who fondled women riding Hillside Avenue buses in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are on the lookout for a teenager who allegedly fondled two women riding buses last week along Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

The first incident of “forcible touching” occurred between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m. on board a Q65 MTA bus at 164th Street and Hillside Avenue when the young man approached a 26-year-old woman and proceeded to press his groin against her rear end.

The suspect then exited the bus at 164th Street and 82 Road. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Within the next hour, the assailant returned to 164th Street and Hillside Avenue and boarded another Q65 MTA bus. The teenager allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl and proceeded to press his groin against her rear end, as well as grab her rear end over her clothing, police said.

The suspect got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported as a result of the second incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the young man and described him as a 17- to 18-year-old man with a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, dark-colored pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.