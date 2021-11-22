Jamaica man found guilty of stabbing two men in South Ozone Park in 2017

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Jamaica man was convicted of attempted murder and assault in the stabbing of two men in South Ozone Park in 2017, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Terrence Hardy, 40, was found guilty Thursday, Nov. 18, by Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson after a two-week non-jury trial in the stabbing of two men inside a garage near the Van Wyck Expressway.

According to trial testimony, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2017, just before 1 p.m., Harry was inside the car garage of Myron Hennings. A third man, Shamel Potter, 39, was also present at the location.

The defendant, who was a stranger to Potter, began talking aloud, then without provocation pulled out a knife and stabbed Potter in the left side of his neck. When Hennings attempted to intervene, he was stabbed by Harry in the back, who then fled the scene.

A branch of Potter’s carotid artery was severed in the attack, and his trachea was in danger of being disabled as a result of the stabbing. He underwent emergency surgery, was intubated for several days and was unable to eat solid food for months. Hemmings required multiple staples to close the stab wound he sustained during the attack.

“This defendant resorted to violence with a weapon to settle a dispute,” Katz said. “He now faces a lengthy prison term when sentenced by the court.”

Justice Johnson set sentencing for Jan. 26, 2022, at which time the defendant faces up to 25 years in prison.