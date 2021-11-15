Queens lawmakers remind families to claim child tax credit payments

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Congresswoman Grace Meng and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic are reminding Queens families that Monday, Nov. 15 is the last day to seek the expanded child tax credit this year.

Eligible families who filed taxes in 2019 or 2020 began receiving the monthly payments automatically in July. But those who have not filed a tax return or used the IRS non-filer portal to claim stimulus payments in 2020, must take action by the deadline in order to obtain the money.

The expanded child tax credit is a critical tax cut to help working families as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, Meng said.

“Many families across the nation and throughout New York, including those in Queens, have benefited from these monthly payments which have put money back in their pockets to help with expenses so they can pay for child care, put food on the table, cover school costs or pay for many other necessities. Eligible families that have not received payments should act before the upcoming November 15 deadline,” Meng said.

The child tax credit was established in March by Congressional Democrats and President Biden as part of the American Rescue Plan, which is the most recent coronavirus relief package that Meng helped to pass through Congress.

It provides advanced monthly payments of up to $300 per month per child through December. The first payments started on July 15.

In October, there were an estimated 70,000 payments totaling $29.6 million that were sent to families in Meng’s congressional district in Queens, according to the Joint Economic Committee. Approximately 117,000 kids in the Congresswoman’s district qualified for the payments.

In New York, 3,309,000 children qualified, and households in the state received 2,011,000 payments totaling $838.1 million.

According to Rozic, it’s crucial that all eligible families have the opportunity to sign up for the enhanced child tax credit by the deadline.

“Families that have already filed 2019 or 2020 taxes, are automatically enrolled if eligible but those that have not filed or do not need to pay taxes must take action through Monday 11/15!” Rozic said.