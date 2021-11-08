Queens College Rosenthal Library expands operating hours for students on weekends

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Benjamin Rosenthal Library at Queens College is now open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all students who meet the COVID-19 campus access requirements, as well as students working at Elmhurst Hospital, faculty and staff.

In light of many students trying to find a quiet place to focus on their degree studies, state Senator Toby Stavisky reached out to administrators at Queens College in order to come up with possible solutions.

“We have men and women who have been out on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic supporting themselves, their families and their community, while trying to earn a degree,” Stavisky said. “Opening Rosenthal Library on weekends will provide a focused, dedicated work environment for these students and others. The faculty will not only be open to students working at the hospital, but for all students who meet the COVID-19 campus access requirements, and I am grateful to President Frank Wu.”

In a recent meeting at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, Stavisky spoke with hospital CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde, who revealed that many hospital employees were continuing their education at QC, but were struggling to find a place to study outside of regular school hours.

After discussing the matter with Wu and Simone Yearwood, associate dean/chief librarian, it was eventually decided that, in addition to the 24-hour a day access to the university library that was already provided, the Rosenthal Library should be available for all students who meet the COVID-19 campus access requirements, students working at the hospital, faculty and staff.

Landaverde thanked Stavisky, whom she referred to as a “great champion of education” in the borough, for helping Queens College to expand their library operations to include weekends.

“This will greatly aid and support our frontline workers and others in the community who are continuing their education and need flexibility regarding hours of study,” Landaverde said.

Wu said they’re pleased to work with Stavisky, a longtime supporter and alumna of Queens College, in providing weekend access to the Rosenthal Library to the college community.

“In addition to the 24-hour a day access to the library we already provide during finals, this weekend availability will help students in need of a quiet and safe space for their studies,” Wu said.

Prior reservation for study space should be made the night before a planned visit at QC-CUNY.libcal.com/ by those cleared for campus access.