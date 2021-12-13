New Jersey motorist killed on Whitestone Expressway: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New Jersey man was killed in a single-car collision on the Whitestone Expressway early Saturday morning.

Omkar Shivnauth, 34, of Rockaway, N.J., was traveling northbound around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 11 in the vicinity of Exit 20 when he lost control and crashed his Toyota Highlander.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a single motor vehicle accident and discovered the victim inside the SUV with severe trauma to the body.

Upon preliminary investigation, a 911 caller stated the operator lost control of his vehicle and struck the right side guard rail, sending the Highlander spinning across all five lanes of traffic into a cement median, police said.

No other collisions were reported at the scene. EMS responded and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.