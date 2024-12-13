Spreading holiday cheer: Toy drives, parades, and festive fun in Southeast Queens

As the holiday season steadily approaches, local elected officials and community organizations host various family-friendly events and toy drives to ensure a happy holiday for youngsters.

Below is a list of events for families in Southeast Queens.

Sen. Comrie’s 10th Annual Toy Drive

The office of Sen. Leroy Comrie is hosting its 10th annual toy drive just in time for the holidays.

From now until Dec. 19, interested residents can donate new, unwrapped toys or gifts at Comrie’s district office, located at 113-43 Farmers Blvd. Drop-off days and times are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Comrie shared with South East Queens residents that the toy drive will ensure that no child or family will feel the “ pinch of the Grinch” this holiday season.

Christmas Toy Extravaganza- Cruisers, SportsBikes Integrated

Cruisers SportsBikes Integrated is hosting a Christmas celebration in collaboration with Sen. Comrie on Saturday, Dec. 14. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at I.S.8. located at 108-35 167th St. Toys are available for children 13 and under, and children must be present to receive a toy. Families can enjoy free food, holiday activities, and entertainment at the event.

Holiday Jouvet Christmas Parade

Get in the Christmas spirit this weekend at the Holiday Jouvet Christmas Parade. The event is on Sunday, Dec 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the parade float will follow a route starting at Liberty & Suptphin Blvd and ending at the South Jamaica Houses. Families can register to celebrate at a designated stop on the parade route, where they will be provided with the exact location of the float. Attendees can enjoy a day filled with music, dancing, performances, and gifts for children.

Toy Drive-Live Long Juice Bar

A local juice bar is hosting a Toy Drive to support students of P.S. 40 and Eagle Academy on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents interested in donating to the toy drive can drop off new toys at Live Long Juice Bar, located at 131-20 Merrick Blvd, from now until Dec 20. The toys will then be distributed at P.S. 40, located at 109-20 Union Hall St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Eagle Academy, located at 171-10 Linden Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.