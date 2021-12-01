NYPD looking for suspect who slapped 7 train rider in failed robbery attempt

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attacked a straphanger in the Queensboro Plaza subway station on Sunday evening.

Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 28, the suspect was riding on a southbound 7 train entering the transit hub when he approached a 45-year-old man and grabbed his cellphone out of his hand.

The assailant proceeded to slap the victim across the face, and while doing so he dropped the rider’s cellphone, police said.

The victim was able to retrieve his cellphone as the doors opened, and the would-be thief bolted off the train and across the platform onto a northbound N train.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face as a result of the assault.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect who they described as a man with a light complexion, last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and a black vest.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

