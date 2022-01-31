Community Board 5 hosts monthly meeting next week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Community Board 5 is hosting its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed on the board’s website and YouTube as they discuss various committee reports about transportation, building demolition notices and applications to sell alcoholic beverages.

The board will also review 2022 street festival applications for the Community Board 5 area, encompassing Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale.

Anyone wishing to address the board can submit a typed statement to the Community Board email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Testimony will be read into the record during the board meeting.