Suspects sought in brutal Jackson Heights beatdown

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD on Jan. 20 released surveillance video of a brutal attack in Jackson Heights, where a victim was knocked unconscious and robbed in the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The video shows a 43-year-old man was standing near the intersection of 77th Street and 37th Road just after midnight when two men approached him from behind. One of the assailants can be seen throwing a punch to the head of the victim, causing him to fall headfirst into the roadway.

The two suspects then removed the victim’s wallet which contained $70 in cash and multiple credit cards, along with a Samsung cellular phone, police said.

The two men fled the location in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was treated for an injury to his left eye and face.

The suspect that delivered the devastating blow was wearing white pants and a black hoodie and his accomplice was wearing a grey hoodie with a dark jacket and red sneakers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.