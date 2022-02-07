Two armed men steal cases of beer from Woodhaven gas station: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for two men who pulled off a dangerous beer heist at a Woodhaven gas station last month.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, the two suspects entered a Shell gas station located at 90-05 Myrtle Ave. near Forest Park and began to remove four cases of beer without paying for them, police said

A 54-year-old employee tried to stop them but they pushed him away and one pulled out a firearm while the other showed a knife, according to authorities. The two men then exited the station with the beer and took off in a black 2022 Ford Explorer.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the two men as they entered the location and removed the beer as well as the ensuing confrontation.

One of the suspects had a light complexion and is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25, and is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was seen wearing a brown construction coat, black sweatshirt and black pants and displayed a black handgun.

The other man had a light complexion, is also believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was seen wearing all black with black gloves and a black mask and displayed a silver knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.