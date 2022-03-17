QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens

Spring is so close, we can feel it! To celebrate, here are some things to do in Queens this weekend.

On Friday, head to Flushing Town Hall for Crazy Talented Asians & Friends: How to be a Successful Musician: Stop Practicing? On Saturday, take a walk with your furry best friend at Forest Park. On Sunday, learn about local owl species with the Urban Park Rangers at Alley Pond Park.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from March 18 to 20.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 18.

Crazy Talented Asians & Friends: How to be a Successful Musician: Stop Practicing? (Flushing Town Hall): Pianist Sean Chen, violinist Siwoo Kim and violist Andy Lin team up for a night of music and exploration of their lives, including their musical journey as Asians and what they have learned along the way. Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for members and $10 for students. 7 p.m., March 18.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 19.

It’s My Park (Powell’s Cove Park): Volunteer with the Coastal Preservation Network to clean up the waterfront area of the park, full of plastics and trash brought in by the high tide. Powell’s Cove Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., March 19.

It’s My Park (Francis Lewis Park): Volunteer with the Holy Cross High School students and Friends of Francis Lewis Park to clean up the park’s waterfront, walking path and lawn areas. Francis Lewis Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 19.

Doggie Day Hike (Forest Park): Head to Forest Park this weekend with your four-legged friend. Dogs are required to be leashed on this dog-friendly hike. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1:30 p.m., March 19.

Beat Generation (Maple Grove): Celebrate Jack Kerouac’s 100th birthday with this event featuring a lecture, readings, music and poetry. Virtual. friendsofmaplegrove.org. Free. 4 p.m., March 19.

The Future is Female: Sarah Cahill, piano lecture/recital (The Box Factory): Enjoy a performance by pianist Sarah Cahill as part of her ongoing project called The Future is Female. The lecture/recital will include piano works by composers including Regina Harris Baiocchi, Tania León, Mary D. Watkins and Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Gebrou. The Box Factory; 1519 Decatur St., Ridgewood. extensityconcertseries.com. $30 for general admission, $15 for students. 7 to 8 p.m., March 19.

Akua Allrich: Tribute to Nina Simone & Miriam Makeba (Flushing Town Hall): Hailing from Washington, D.C., jazz vocalist Akua Allrich will perform a tribute to two powerhouse musician-activists: Nina Simone and Mirian Makeba. Allrich’s style draws from multiple genres including blues, soul, jazz and pan-African music. Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for members. 8 p.m., March 19.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (FIRST DAY OF SPRING)

Birding: Owls (Alley Pond Park): Catch a glimpse of some owls with the Urban Park Rangers, who will teach about the various species of owls found in the park. This experience is open to people of all skill levels. Bring your own binoculars. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., March 20.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., March 20.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.