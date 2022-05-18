City data shows crime rates in Bayside’s 111th Precinct on the rise

Northeastern Queens residents who say they’ve felt like there’s been a rise in crime in the area are statistically correct, at least as of the week of April 18.

A large portion of the increase is due to a spike in robbery, burglary and larceny-related crimes compared to the same time last year.

Data showed that petit larceny has seen the biggest jump, rising from 160 cases in 2021 to 246 in 2022, marking a 53.8% increase. Grand larceny isn’t too far behind, growing from 102 in 2021 to 165 this year for a 61.8% increase.

Robberies saw a drastic 625% increase as complaints of it rose in the area from four in 2021 to 29 in 2022. The next highest percentage increase was from misdemeanor assault at 82.9%, with 64 cases being reported in 2022 compared to 35 at the same time in 2021.

In addition to grand larceny and robbery, other felony crime complaints that rose in pace from 2021 to 2022 include felony assault, burglary and grand larceny of a vehicle. Felony assault went up 64.3%, from 14 to 23. Burglary rose 41.4%, from 70 to 99. Grand larceny of a vehicle increased by 66.7%, from 18 to 30.

Both murder and rape reports to the 111th Precinct remained unchanged between 2021 and 2022, with none being reported in the recorded time period. Still, there was a 66.35% rise in reported felony crimes from 2021 to 2022. In total, these crime complaints rose from 208 to 346.

Despite the fact that felony crimes have been rising in the area, 2021’s yearlong totals presented a significant drop-off compared to 2001. Overall, there were 1,528 such crimes reported in 2001 compared to just 860 in 2021, presenting a decrease of 43.7% over that time. However, 2021 did have more rape reports, with seven reported rapes compared to two in 2001.

The largest number of reported crimes from 2001 was grand larceny of a vehicle at 640 incidents. There were also 348 burglaries, 325 grand larcenies, 154 robberies, 58 felony assaults, two rapes and one murder.

While the number of hate crimes in New York City as a whole has increased in recent years, there haven’t been many recent incidents in areas overseen by the 111th Precinct. As of late April, there had only been one reported case, compared to two at the same time in 2021.

In total, New York City has seen a large increase in grand larceny, grand larceny of a vehicle, burglary and robbery in 2022 compared to 2021. Through the first four months of the year, there have been 15,754 total grand larceny cases, 4,256 grand larcenies of a vehicle, 4,910 burglaries and 5,055 robberies. Over the first four months of 2021, there were 8,364 grand larceny cases, 2,547 grand larcenies of a vehicle, 3,744 burglaries and 3,503 robberies.

One resident believes overpopulation in the area has likely contributed to the rising crime rates. A higher volume of people increases the chances of more crimes and arrests.

Another viewed bail reform as an issue that’s led to more people committing crimes because they felt they had a better chance of avoiding major consequences. Additionally, there was concern that more teens are carrying weapons and committing more crimes.

Another likely contributing factor to the rising rates may be the easing of restrictions in the city related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 compared to 2021. Thanks to the easing of restrictions, more businesses and venues have been able to operate at levels similar to or equal to what it was prior to the pandemic. This has also led to more people walking around the city, increasing the chances for crime to be committed.

However, one resident doesn’t believe the easing of the restrictions from the pandemic is related to the rising crime rates. They feel there’s less security in developments around the area and younger people moving in to homes and apartments previously belonging to older people.

QNS has reached out to the 111th Precinct for comment and is awaiting a response.