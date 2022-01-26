Police search for suspect behind Middle Village grand larceny

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are on the lookout for a man suspected in connection with a grand larceny in Middle Village on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Police say that at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 20-year-old man parked his car in front of 77-34 66th Rd. and when he returned to his vehicle he realized that someone had broken in and rummaged through his belongings and his credit cards were missing, according to the NYPD.

The victim received a notification from his bank stating that his Discover card had an unauthorized charge of $116.50 used at a Metropolitan Avenue store.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect that were obtained at the store. The individual is described as a white man with a light complexion in his mid-30s with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and yellow jacket, gray pants, black sneakers and a black face mask.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.