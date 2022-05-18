Police find dead man with plastic bag over his head in Alley Pond Park

Police found a dead body in Alley Pond Park on the morning of May 16, making it the second dead person found in the area in less than a year.

The body was discovered on the ground with a plastic bag over the man’s head, according to authorities.

Police said officers from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call at around 8:39 a.m. regarding a man lying unconscious in the park. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

As of May 18, the medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Back in October 2021, police were investigating the identity of a man who was found dead at Alley Pond Park’s Oakland Lake. Authorities allegedly found a man’s body floating in the lake on Sept. 30, 2021, and emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed that the man was Khiron Anderson, a 24-year-old who had been missing since Sept. 22.

Additional reporting by Jenna Bagcal.