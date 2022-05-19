NYPD searching for missing 10-year-old Far Rockaway boy

The NYPD released a photo Thursday morning of a missing child in Far Rockaway and is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Police from the 101st Precinct are looking for 10-year-old Marvin Bonilla, who was last seen leaving his home on Chandler Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Police say Bonilla was walking eastbound towards Nameoke Avenue.

According to the NYPD, the youngster is approximately 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with a light complexion, a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Bonilla was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.