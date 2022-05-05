QNS Weekender: 12 things to do in Queens

Enjoy your spring weekend with one, or more of the fun things going on in Queens.

On Friday, get your heart pumping with this outdoor Zumba class at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. On Saturday, learn the basics of fishing with the Urban Park Rangers at Baisley Pond Park. On Sunday, check out a Midori & Friends concert at Forest Park.

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from May 6 to May 8.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., May 6.

Tai Chi (Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center): Take this tai chi with Kam class, offered through Rego Park Senior. Tai chi is an “internal Chinese martial art” practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Gymnasium in Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., May 6.

Zumba at the Unisphere (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): This evening Zumba class is open to people of all levels and abilities. Grab your dance workout gear and get ready for this high-energy class with an inspiring and fun instructor. Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 6 to 7 p.m., May 6.

Motown Holiday Review (Resorts World Casino): Resorts World Casino is hosting a Motown Holiday Revue featuring Sandra Price, who will be covering the most popular and rare Motown hits along with rock and soul classics. Resorts World Casino. rnewyork.com. Two-drink minimum to attend the concert. 8 p.m., May 6.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Yoga at the Unisphere (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Grab your workout gear and a yoga mat or towel for this free outdoor yoga class at the Unisphere. People of all levels and abilities are welcome. Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., May 7.

It’s My Park (MacNeil Park): The Coastal Preservation Network is looking for volunteers to help clean up the kayak launch area in the park. There will also be a compost giveaway in partnership with DSNY. Macneil Park Entrance in Hermon A. MacNeil Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 7.

It’s My Park (Rockaway Beach): Volunteer with the Belle Harbor Property Owners Association to help clean up and beautify Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Beach 134th Street in Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7.

Beginner Fishing (Baisley Pond Park): The Urban Park Rangers will host this hour-long lesson on the basics of fishing. Participants will learn how to properly use a fishing rod or cast a net. Rangers will also teach the ethics of fishing and the ecology of the waterways. All equipment will be provided. Baisley Boulevard and 157th Street in Baisley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., May 7.

API Concert and Artists Reception for “Time · Synchronize” exhibition (The Center at Maple Grove): In celebration of the Time · Synchronize exhibition during Asian Pacific Islander Month, check out this concert and artists reception, featuring music by Tibetan guitarist Lobsang Tseten, a jazz performance by Rose Rang and flute player Kurt Ralske. A reception and meet and greet with photographer John C will follow. The Center at Maple Grove; 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd. Kew Gardens. view.oneroomstreaming.com. Free. 4 to 6 p.m., May 7.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Asian Pavilions of the 1964 World’s Fair (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): In celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month, the Urban Park Rangers will host a walking tour to discuss the contributions of Asian countries that participated in the 1964 World’s Fair. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m., May 8.

World’s Fair Waffle Walk (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): This free guided walk around the park will show participants a dozen of the remaining sites and structures from the 1939-40 and 1964-65 World’s Fairs. Participants will also get free tiny version of the Belgian Waffle — while supplies last — as a welcome to the first docent-led World’s Fair walk of the season. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 8.

Midori & Friends Mother’s Day Concert (Forest Park): This Mother’s Day, see this Midori & Friends concert featuring Alsarah & the Nubatones and the Villalobos Brother. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., May 8.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.