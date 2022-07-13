Three sought in jewel heist at the Queens Center mall: NYPD

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for two men and a woman who pulled off a jewel heist at the Queens Center mall last week.

The grand larceny took place just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, inside the Zales Jewelry store located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. Once inside the store, the two men removed a panel of glass from a display case to take approximately $111,175 worth of jewelry, police said.

The trio then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the three suspects on July 13 and described the suspects as being in their mid-20s.

One man wore a white baseball cap with a white T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers and he had a large tattoo on his right calf, police said. A second man had close-cropped dark hair and wore a white baseball cap and a white T-shirt and white shorts with a red stripe. The woman had long brown hair and wore a white blouse and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.