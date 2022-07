Three sought in jewel heist at the Queens Center mall: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for two men and a woman who pulled off a jewel heist at the Queens Center mall last week.

The grand larceny took place just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, inside the Zales Jewelry store located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. Once inside the store, the two men removed a panel of glass from a display case to take approximately $111,175 worth of jewelry, police said.

The trio then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the three suspects on July 13 and described the suspects as being in their mid-20s.

One man wore a white baseball cap with a white T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers and he had a large tattoo on his right calf, police said. A second man had close-cropped dark hair and wore a white baseball cap and a white T-shirt and white shorts with a red stripe. The woman had long brown hair and wore a white blouse and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.