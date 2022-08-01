Far Rockaway man gunned down in his car blocks away from his home: NYPD

The NYPD has identified the victim of a fatal shooting near Bayswater Park in Far Rockaway over the weekend.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 442 Beach 38th Street at the intersection of Norton Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, when they discovered 36-year-old Anthony Edwards slumped over in his car a few blocks away from his home on Beach 40th Street.

Edwards was found with a single gunshot wound to his head, police said. EMS responded to the crime scene and pronounced Edwards dead, according to the NYPD.

There are no arrests and homicide detectives from the 101st Precinct continue to investigate the fatal shooting.