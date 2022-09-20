Teenager threatened, robbed while waiting for R train in Elmhurst: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was menaced by an unidentified man as he waited for an R train in Elmhurst last week, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for the suspect who harassed the teen on Monday, Sept. 12, as he sat on a bench on the southbound platform inside the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station.

The assailant dropped his cellphone and blamed it on the victim, claiming the youngster broke it. The suspect demanded money and threatened to beat him up, police said.

The victim complied, handing over $30 in cash and his cellphone. The suspect went into the victim’s Cash App and wired $80 out of the account, and returned the cellphone back to the teen before running off in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who has a medium complexion and wore a dark hat that covered much of his face. He wore a denim long-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt with a dark crucifix hanging from his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.