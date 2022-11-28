Gunman sought in shooting outside Astoria nightclub that left two wounded: NYPD

A gunman allegedly opened fire outside an Astoria nightclub, leaving two men wounded early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. in front of the Coco La Reve lounge located at 42-18 31st Ave. on Nov. 27.

Police from the 114th Precinct are on the lookout for the unidentified man who pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, striking a 36-year-old man in the buttocks and a 33-year-old victim in his arm and abdomen, before running away in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the two men to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the gunman on Sunday. He had a medium complexion and a beard and wore a green hidden sweatshirt, a backward green baseball cap and black pants.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspected gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.