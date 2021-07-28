Cops search for gunman who fired off shots in Jamaica Estates

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for a man who fired a weapon early in the morning of Sunday, July 25, in Jamaica Estates.

A man near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Midland Parkway fired an unknown number of shots from a handgun just after 4 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and a black backpack.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips