Massachusetts man charged in collision that killed elderly Whitestone man: NYPD

A Massachusetts man was taken into custody and booked Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the 109th Precinct in Flushing in connection with a fatal collision that killed an elderly Whitestone man in Murray Hill on Nov. 14.

Naihao Wu, 34, of Westwood, Mass., was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care after he allegedly struck and killed 70-year-old Genci Frasheri of Powells Cove Boulevard.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck just before 3 p.m. at Northern Boulevard and 158th Street on Nov. 14. Investigators from the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that Wu was behind the wheel of a 2021 BMW making a left hand turn into 158th Street when he struck Fascheri, who was attempting to cross the street.

EMS responded to the scene of the crash and rushed Fasheri to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Nov. 17, according to the NYPD.