Knife-wielding thug sought for robbing, groping M train rider in Dutch Kills: NYPD

A woman was robbed at knifepoint as she rode an M train in Dutch Kills on Friday, Nov. 11, according to authorities.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who approached the 24-year-old victim just after 8:30 a.m. on the northbound M and pulled out a knife while demanding her property, according to the NYPD. The woman complied, handing over her cellphone and approximately $50 in cash, after which the suspect grabbed both of her breasts over her clothing before bolting off the train as it arrived at the 36th Street subway station. He ran off on Northern Boulevard, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Saturday and described him as having a light complexion and heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a Yankees baseball cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt, light-colored blue jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.