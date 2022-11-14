Quantcast
News

Knife-wielding thug sought for robbing, groping M train rider in Dutch Kills: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
NYPD
Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly robbing, then groping, an M train rider at knifepoint in Dutch Kills. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

A woman was robbed at knifepoint as she rode an M train in Dutch Kills on Friday, Nov. 11, according to authorities.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who approached the 24-year-old victim just after 8:30 a.m. on the northbound M and pulled out a knife while demanding her property, according to the NYPD. The woman complied, handing over her cellphone and approximately $50 in cash, after which the suspect grabbed both of her breasts over her clothing before bolting off the train as it arrived at the 36th Street subway station. He ran off on Northern Boulevard, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Saturday and described him as having a light complexion and heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a Yankees baseball cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt, light-colored blue jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York