E-bike rider fatally strikes woman in Astoria: NYPD

A 54-year-old Astoria woman was struck and killed by an e-bike rider near her home Friday evening, May 28, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 21st Avenue and 31st Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers discovered the victim lying on the roadway with severe trauma to her head. EMS also responded to the scene and transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday, May 29.

The victim was identified by the NYPD as Kelly Killian, a real estate agent who lived on 29th Street, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 26-year-old man, operating the e-bike while traveling eastbound on 21st Avenue, approaching the intersection at 31st Street, struck Killian, who was attempting to cross 21st Avenue from north to south within the marked crosswalk.

The e-bike rider remained at the scene and was not arrested, police said. The investigation is ongoing.