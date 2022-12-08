Enjoy some Vietnamese cuisine, music at Jazz Baby’s second annual holiday concert in Ridgewood

Bring out your dance shoes!

Jazz Baby will be hosting its second annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, featuring a ’70s-style band that will be performing holiday hits.

There will be two different sets — one at 2 p.m. and one at 3 p.m. — at 915 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood. The concerts will be held in the patio area behind Nhà Mình, a Vietnamese restaurant and coffee shop. The restaurant will offer a kids menu with hotdogs, vegan hotdogs, popcorn, cheese quesadillas, fruit cups and firepits to roast your s’mores.

The restaurant will also be serving its full menu for adults, as well as selling alcoholic drinks for guests.

The show will feature the owner and founder of Jazz Baby, Mariella Price, a soulful and charismatic vocalist and one of New York City’s most sought-after performers. She is the winner of the 2008 Billboard World Songwriting Contest grand prize and received an honorable mention in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

The band will also feature renowned artists Camille Harris, Deathrow Tull, Mayteana Morales and Diana Hicks.

“Parents rarely get to do stuff like this with their kids, to enjoy a concert is often a date night thing. They have to find a babysitter, and it’s a whole thing,” Price told QNS. “Kids miss out on this kinda thing.”

“Mom and dad can enjoy and dance to the concert while the kids can dance, run or crawl around,” Price added.

Jazz Baby exposes children to the musical standards of pop culture and jazz combined with sensory play aimed at improving motor, social, and spatial skills through music and play, Price told QNS.

Five years ago, Mariella began to play music at her son’s daycare to get discounted tuition. Little did she know that everyone was spreading the word around her neighborhood, which led her to open her first music class for little ones at Ridgewood’s Stay Forever Shop.

After selling out, class after class, Jazz Baby currently has classes all over New York City.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

For more information, visit jazzbabymusic.com.