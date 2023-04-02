Trio brutally assaults teen and steal his sneakers inside of Forest Hills subway station: NYPD

Police are searching for three men who brutally assaulted a teenager and ran off with his sneakers inside the Forest Hills–71st Avenue subway station on March 31.

Authorities say that a 17-year-old man was inside of the subway station, within the confines of the 112th Precinct and Transit District 20, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on March 31 when he was approached by three men. One of the men displayed a firearm before the trio punched and kick the teen multiple times in his face and body, police said.

The suspects then snatched the sneakers off the teen’s feet and ran out of the station in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

🚨🚨The pictured individuals are wanted by the Queens Transit Robbery Squad🕵️‍♀️ 🕵️‍♂️ in regards to a Robbery that occurred on 3/31/23 inside of the 71 Avenue Subway Station. Anyone with information is asked to please call 1-800-577-TIPS or @NYPDTips🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/xzKxnxBQtV — NYPD 112th Precinct (@NYPD112Pct) April 1, 2023

The teen sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on April 1. One of the images shows the suspect with at a turnstile with what appears to be the stolen sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.