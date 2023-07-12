Police find dead body in bathtub after receiving 911 call regarding ‘foul odor’ emanating from Far Rockaway apartment

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police found a dead man in a bathtub inside a Far Rockaway apartment Tuesday night after responding to a 911 call regarding a “foul odor” that was coming from the apartment, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to the 911 call at approximately 9:23 p.m. on July 11 and arrived at a first floor apartment unit at 18 Scott A Gadell Pl. to find the unidentified adult male unconscious in a bathtub. EMS arrived at the location and pronounced the man dead.

A police spokesperson said told QNS that there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man, but said his body was “likely decomposing,” leaving a foul odor that led to the 911 call.

There are no signs of criminality at this time, but the spokesperson indicated that could changed after the medical examiner determines the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.